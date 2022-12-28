Real Madrid's long-standing interest in signing Kylian Mbappe was widely believed to be reaching a fever pitch in summer 2022. However, things took an unexpected turn and the Frenchman remained at Parc des Princes. Now Real Madrid have issued the player an ultimatum.

As the controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe, who has been a primary goal for Real Madrid over the course of many years, the player was widely anticipated to sign with the club for free this June. However, it did not go down well at the Bernabeu when the French star suddenly changed his mind and opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

After first citing PSG's 'sporting vision' as the reason for his decision to remain, the striker subsequently claimed that he felt pressure from French president Emmanuel Macron to remain in France. That didn't lang long though, with new rumors circling around months later, claiming that Mbapppe believed that promises he was given about his position with the squad have not been fulfilled.

In October, it was reported that the now 24-year-old was trying to quit the Parisians, barely five months after signing a new deal, because of a rift with club management. Luis Campos, the French champions' sports director, has since dismissed the rumors, adding that the player has shown no interest in leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Will Real Madrid consider pursuing Kylian Mbappe again?

Many Whites supporters were left with a sour taste by the plot twist and no longer wanted to see Kylian Mbappe linked to the La Liga club in the future. The transfer drama has led to speculation that Real Madrid would no longer pursue the Frenchman. Nonetheless, it seems like having a change of heart is not totally out of the question at this point.

Now that the tables have been turned, Florentino Perez won't always be on Mbappe's tail. According to the Spanish publication El Debate, Los Blancos will pursue the Frenchman, but only under one specific scenario: if the player himself informs Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave and forces a transfer. The report adds that this is not a secret to Kylian or his family.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final and the contentious celebrations by Argentina players ridiculing Mbappe, PSG must now find a solution to an awkward position in the locker room. Given that the club are reportedly close to renewing Lionel Messi's contract, the World Cup Golden Boot winner may be rethinking his future in the French capital.