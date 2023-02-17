Tigre will play against River Plate this Saturday, February 18 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Tigre vs River Plate online in Fanatiz]
Martin Demichelis's team managed to return to victory after what was the defeat as visitors against Belgrano de Cordoba. It was a 2-1 home game, a game that was not exempt from controversy, but that allowed River Plate to reach 6 points, 3 less than the leaders Lanus. Now they will seek to reach the top of the standings.
For that they will have to beat a tough rival like Tigre, who had an acceptable start with a victory and two draws (although with an early elimination from the Argentine Cup against a team from the fifth division). Like River, they seek to reach the top, and for that nothing better than a victory at home.
Tigre vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Tigre vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TNT Sports, Star+
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
International: Onefootball, Fanatiz International, AFA Play
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: Mola TV, YES Only Calcium
Mexico: Star+
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+