River Plate will visit Tigre for Matchday 4 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tigre vs River Plate: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Argentine League in your country

Tigre will play against River Plate this Saturday, February 18 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Tigre vs River Plate online in Fanatiz]

Martin Demichelis's team managed to return to victory after what was the defeat as visitors against Belgrano de Cordoba. It was a 2-1 home game, a game that was not exempt from controversy, but that allowed River Plate to reach 6 points, 3 less than the leaders Lanus. Now they will seek to reach the top of the standings.

For that they will have to beat a tough rival like Tigre, who had an acceptable start with a victory and two draws (although with an early elimination from the Argentine Cup against a team from the fifth division). Like River, they seek to reach the top, and for that nothing better than a victory at home.

Tigre vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Tigre vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TNT Sports, Star+

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

International: Onefootball, Fanatiz International, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Mola TV, YES Only Calcium

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+