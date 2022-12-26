Tigres UANL will face Santos Laguna at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the Matchday 5 of the Copa por Mexico. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 5 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It's the last Matchday and, unfortunately for these two rivals, their game will only serve for statistics. In their Chivas Gualdalajara group, with 9 points out of 9 possible, they secured first place and that is why they will be the ones who will play the final against the winner of group A, where Pumas UNAM leads for the moment.

However, these tournaments come in handy to prepare for what will be a tough Clausura 2022 championship. And especially these two teams that have something in common: they had a good regular phasein the Apertura 2022, but then in the postseason they couldn't get very far, losing both in the quarterfinals. Of course, this year they will seek to improve what has been done.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Kick-Off Time

Tigres UANL will face Santos Laguna for the Matchday 5 of the Copa por Mexico this Tuesday, December 27 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Costa Rica: 5 PM

Dominican Republic: 7 PM

El Salvador: 5 PM

Guatemala: 5 PM

Honduras: 5 PM

Mexico: 5 PM

Nicaragua: 5 PM

Panama: 6 PM

USA: 6 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

