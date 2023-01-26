Tijuana and Pumas UNAM face off in Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Tijuana host Pumas UNAM on Matchday 4 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Caliente on Friday, January 27, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The match will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Tijuana showed major signs of improvement in Matchday 3 when they rescued a tie against Liga MX's favorites, Tigres UANL. Nevertheless, Xolos have only two points and are really close to the bottom of the table. Ricardo Valiño is on the hot seat as coach considering Tijuana is also in the last places of the quotient table. That could bring a huge penalty fee for the club.

So far, Rafael Puente Jr has silenced all the critics. Pumas UNAM have won two of their three matches in Clausura 2023 led by their new coach. However, both of those victories came at home. In their only game on the road, Pumas were smashed 3-0 by Santos Laguna at Torreon. Dani Alves is officially out of the team after his legal problems in Spain.

Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:05 AM (Saturday)

Australia: 1:05 PM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 9:05 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 12:05 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 10:05 PM

Croatia: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Denmark: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Egypt: 5:05 AM (Saturday)

France: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

Greece: 5:05 AM (Saturday)

India: 8:35 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 11:05 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

Israel: 5:05 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 10:05 PM

Kenya: 6:05 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 11:05 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 9:05 PM

Morocco: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 4:05 PM

Nigeria: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Norway: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 11:05 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 6:05 AM (Saturday)

Serbia: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 11:05 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 5:05 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Sweden: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Switzerland: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 7:05 AM (Saturday)

UK: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

United States: 10:05 PM

Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes

For the rest of the countries worldwide, the options to watch the game are: YouTube and Fanatiz International.