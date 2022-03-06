Under Eddie Howe's guidance, Newcastle have improved lately, and are now out of the relegation zone. As a result, the Magpies have already started thinking about the future, as they look to add some serious quality to their ranks. Find out their crazy tactics to secure a Robert Lewandowski transfer.

The long-term project of the new Newcastle owners is beginning to take off, with the Magpies slowly swaying away from the relegation zone, thanks to their seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League in 2022. The last time they have suffered a league defeat was on December 19, 2021, when they were ousted 4-0 by the table leaders, Manchester City.

New coach Eddie Howe has stabilized the team that showed another great performance in the 2-1 triumph over Brighton this weekend. Newcastle's main aim is to secure a Premier League survival by the conclusion of the season, in order to build a dream team that will be able to compete for a place in either one of the three European cup competitions.

It is clear that in the summer transfer window, the St. James' Park side will look to attract popular world-class players from the top five European leagues, so it comes as no surprise that their first target would be none else but Bayern's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski.

Newcastle: 7 players OUT, Lewandowski IN?

Newcastle have been apparently looking to sell as many as seven first-team players in order to generate the necessary finances to lure the Polish veteran. As per news platform 90min, the players that will likely be sold in order to pave way for the 2021 Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year are Karl Darlow, Dwight Gayle, Miguel Almiron, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, and Ciaran Clark.

Lewandowski's contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2023, but no new deal has been agreed upon as of yet. The reigning Bundesliga champions are yet to open talks with the 33-year-old star. Consequently, the Pole has asked for clarification on his contract status.

It has been said that if the Bavarians do not offer him a new contract soon, he will most likely look for other options, maybe as soon as this summer. The Magpies have only just entered the race for his signature, but they will have to battle the fierce competition by fellow EPL squad Manchester United, and La Liga leaders Real Madrid.