For the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Turkey will receive Croatia. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Croatia will visit Turkey this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group D. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Turkey vs Croatia online free on Fubo]

It is one of the most attractive games that Matchday 2 will have, since it will be between two strong teams. On the one hand, Turkey will seek to achieve what they have been trying for years: take a leap in quality to be able to compete against the best teams in the world and perhaps return to a World Cup like in Korea-Japan in 2002.

Croatia have the mission of making a strong renovation. Although they continue to have the base of the team that obtained third place in Qatar 2022, many of these players are already of advanced age and it is difficult for them to reach the next World Cup at a high competitive level. From now on they want to start a process that once again allows them to be among the best in the world.

Turkey vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (March 29)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 29)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (March 29)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 29)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 29)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 29)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (March 29)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (March 29)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Turkey vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV 2

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: new to

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Start

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

Turkey: TRT 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, VIX+

