Where to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Southampton will face Liverpool in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

[Watch Southampton vs Liverpool online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Premier League leaders Liverpool have a golden opportunity to extend their advantage atop the standings to eight points following Manchester City‘s stunning 4-0 loss to Tottenham. The Reds head into this matchup against Southampton as overwhelming favorites, facing a Saints side languishing at the bottom of the table with just four points all season.

While Liverpool will look to capitalize on their title aspirations, Southampton, despite their struggles, will aim to pull off a massive upset and scrape at least a point against the dominant league frontrunners.

When will the Southampton vs Liverpool match be played?

Southampton will take on Liverpool this Sunday, November 24, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale – IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Southampton and Liverpool in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.