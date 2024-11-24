Trending topics:
Where to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Southampton will face Liverpool in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League.

Liverpool's goal-scorer Mohamed Salah
© IMAGO / Propaganda PhotoLiverpool's goal-scorer Mohamed Salah

By Leonardo Herrera

Southampton will face off against Liverpool in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available in the USA.

[Watch Southampton vs Liverpool online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Premier League leaders Liverpool have a golden opportunity to extend their advantage atop the standings to eight points following Manchester City‘s stunning 4-0 loss to Tottenham. The Reds head into this matchup against Southampton as overwhelming favorites, facing a Saints side languishing at the bottom of the table with just four points all season.

While Liverpool will look to capitalize on their title aspirations, Southampton, despite their struggles, will aim to pull off a massive upset and scrape at least a point against the dominant league frontrunners.

When will the Southampton vs Liverpool match be played?

Southampton will take on Liverpool this Sunday, November 24, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale – IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale – IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Southampton and Liverpool in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

