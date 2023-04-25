The UEFA Champions League is without any doubt one of the most popular sports competitions on Earth. It makes sense, since it brings together the biggest names in soccer with players from all over the world.

Even though it takes place in Europe, the interest in this tournament exists beyond the Old Continent, as fans from every corner on the globe want to see their favorite players, and on many occasions, to watch those who were born in their country and now shine in the big leagues.

The Champions League became a popular event in the US, whose soccer community has significantly increased this century. Therefore, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin suggested that the tournament could have some significant matches held in America.

UEFA president says Champions League games could be played in the US in the future

"It is possible [Champions League in U.S.]," Ceferin told "Men in Blazers," as quoted by ESPN. "We started to discuss about that, but then one year it is World Cup, 2024 is Euro, this year is Istanbul, '24 in London, '25 in Munich. And after that let's see. It's possible, it's possible.

"Football is extremely popular in United States these days," Ceferin added. "Americans are willing to pay this amount [gestures high with hand] for best and nothing for the less. So they will follow European football as basketball lovers in Europe follow NBA.

"It's a very important promising market for the future. The thing is that we are selling rights very well. Sponsorship is so-so for now from the U.S., but here [in U.S.] commercialisation is completely different than in Europe. They [Americans] are much more talented for that than us [Europeans]."

The US will already host high-profile events with the Copa America in 2024 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026. If the Champions League decides to move games outside Europe, it wouldn't be a surprise if they move them to the United States.