The qualification process for the next 2024 Eurocup will begin and the European nations are preparing for what will be a tough competition, which not everyone will be able to attend. Here we will tell you what will be the qualification games that will take place during this month of March.

The Eurocopa is the most important national team competition organized by UEFA. It is a tournament of enormous importance, comparable only to tournaments like the Copa America, Conmebol or even the World Cup. It is played every 4 years since 1960.

The top winners are Germany and Spain, who have won this trophy on 3 different occasions, followed by Italy and France, both with 2 editions. The last champions were the Italians (who surprisingly later would not go to Qatar 2022).

Qualification for Euro 2024: March 2023 Games

MATCHDAY 1

Thursday 23 March 2023

Group C: Italy vs England, North Macedonia vs Malta

Group H: Kazakhstan vs Slovenia, Denmark vs Finland, San Marino vs Northern Ireland

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland, Portugal vs Liechtenstein, Slovakia vs Luxembourg

Friday 24 March 2023

Group B: France vs Netherlands, Gibraltar vs Greece

Group E: Czechia vs Poland, Moldova vs Faroe Islands

Group F: Austria vs Azerbaijan, Sweden vs Belgium

Group G: Bulgaria vs Montenegro, Serbia vs Lithuania

Saturday 25 March 2023

Group A: Scotland vs Cyprus, Spain vs Norway

Group D: Armenia vs Türkiye, Croatia vs Wales

Group I: Belarus vs Switzerland, Andorra vs Romania, Israel vs Kosovo

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 26 March 2023

Group C: England vs Ukraine, Malta vs Italy

Group H: Kazakhstan vs Denmark, Slovenia vs San Marino, Northern Ireland vs Finland

Group J: Liechtenstein vs Iceland, Luxembourg vs Portugal, Slovakia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monday 27 March 2023

Group B: Netherlands vs Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland vs France

Group E: Moldova vs Czechia, Poland vs Albania

Group F: Austria vs Estonia, Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Group G: Hungary vs Bulgaria, Montenegro vs Serbia

Tuesday 28 March 2023

Group A: Georgia vs Norway, Scotland vs Spain

Group D: Türkiye vs Croatia, Wales vs Latvia

Group I: Kosovo vs Andorra, Romania vs Belarus, Switzerland vs Israel

