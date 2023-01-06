19-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi has revitalized his career at FC Groningen, now the former FC Dallas player has interest from the Premier League.

Ricardo Pepi is a man on a mission, after a dreadful move to the Bundesliga where he failed to score in 15 games for FC Augsburg, a loan move to FC Groningen has once again shined a light on the player's potential. At the time of his $20 million move to Germany, Pepi was the subject of transfer talks to Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Ajax.

Now after an adaptation period in Europe and finding his scoring touch in the Eredivisie, 7 goals in 10 games, Pepi might be due another move this time to the Premier League. According to various reports, Augsburg is very interested in selling the USMNT striker and not sending him out again on loan, given his price tag Groningen has no chance of retaining the player past his loan spell.

Now according to Charlie Parker-Turner, Pepi has interest from two Premier League teams for next season. Here are the teams interested in Ricardo Pepi.

Ricardo Pepi interest from Premier League

According to Charlie Parker-Turner, the clubs in question are not quiet Bayern Munich and Manchester United, but equally interesting landing spots, one being Wolves and the other Brighton.

Both clubs could use a striker and Pepi has shown that maybe Augsburg was not the right place for a player of his talents. Pepi is considered one of the best prospects the USMNT has at striker but was not included on the World Cup roster by Gregg Berhalter in Qatar.

Pepi has admitted in an interview that he simply hung up the phone on Gregg Berhalter when the manager told him the news. For Gregg Berhalter it has been a bad week of revelations from his scandal with Gio Reyna’s family and now Pepi admitting that he could not be bothered with the manager that gave him his international start.