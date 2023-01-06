Former Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli passed away at 58 from pancreatic cancer. Vialli had a career which spanned four clubs and 13 championships as a player and then became the first Italian manager of the Premier League.

Gianluca Vialli was a Premier League legend, despite the fact having played only 88 games in his Chelsea career. The Italian striker gave Chelsea credibility in a time when Chelsea was not the club it is today, and the Italian striker was the key face of Stamford Bridge.

Not only that but Gianluca Vialli was also a player/coach during the 1998/99 season where he played in 20 games and scored 10 goals while also guiding a team from the bench. Eventually Vialli would become Chelsea’s full-time manager until September 2000.

Before his time at Chelsea, Vialli had played for Juventus but came on to the scene playing for Sampdoria, arguably the best years of the club’s modern-day history. Here is a look back at some of the best moments of the career of Gianluca Vialli.

Sampdoria

From 1984-1992 Gianluca Vialli was a huge part of the success of Sampdoria, in that era winning six championships, one Serie A title, 1 UEFA Cup Winners Cup, and 4 Coppa Italia’s. More importantly Vialli was a part of the Sampdoria squad that played the 1991/92 UEFA Champions League final, only losing 1-0 to Barcelona.

Vialli scored 141 goals in 327 games for the club and played alongside Roberto Mancini, Srečko Katanec, Toninho Cerezo, and Gianluca Pagliuca.

Italy

Gianluca Vialli played in two FIFA World Cups for Italy and scored 16 goals in 59 games, during his national team run Italy was third in Italy 90 and semi-finalist in the 1988 Euro Cup. Vialli was often in the shadow of Roberto Baggio and others on the national team.

Chelsea

Looking for a new challenge and after four seasons at Juventus, Vialli went to an unknown destination in England called Chelsea. At the time a top eight finish was deemed a success for Chelsea and the Italian delivered for the club, winning the FA Cup, League Cup, and the Cup Winners Cup.

While coaching the team Vialli began the course of Chelsea triumphs in England, FA Cup: 1999–2000, League Cup: 1997–98, FA Charity Shield: 2000, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup: 1997–98, and UEFA Super Cup: 1998. Vialli was the first ever Italian coach of the Premier League, and their UEFA Super Cup win was over none other than Real Madrid.