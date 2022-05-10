We look across Europe’s top leagues and signal out one player of each league who failed to live up to their billing.

Flop signing could be a bit harsh for these five players, but they disappointed at their respective clubs after either having been signed via large transfers, gotten a big contract, or via huge loans.

In LaLiga, Premier League, heck even MLS, there are no short of big name, big transfer signings that just don’t work out. The players on this list still have time to make amends, while others will be looking at other destinations come next year.

Here is one player from Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A, and LaLiga who came in with big aspirations and have paid little dividends. Here are 5 disappointing signings in European soccer this season.

Lionel Messi - Ligue 1

Lionel Messi is by far the best player of all-time to some, certainly the best player of his generation, but all great players get old or make a mistake. Messi’s signing to PSG looked great on paper, but the Argentine has been a fish out of water, providing flashes of brilliance and not much else.

9 goals in 32 matches was woefully under productive for a player use to scoring 20 or more per season, with another season on the horizon Messi has the chance to produce more for PSG.

Ricardo Pepi - Bundesliga

Ricardo Pepi is a monumental bomb signing for FC Augsburg, purchased at $20 million and beating out the likes of Ajax, Manchester United, and Wolfsburg, Pepi has struck out in the Bundesliga with 0 goals in 11 matches and playing second half sub minutes.

A few clubs at the moment are thanking their lucky stars at the bullet they dodged, and FC Augsburg have to ask themselves with 20 million to spend, why did they go after an unproven young talent?

Jack Grealish - Premier League

At over $100 million Jack Grealish is the most expensive English soccer player ever, given the 10 jersey, Grealish is riding the big wave that is Manchester City, but 2 goals in 24 games and only 3 assists one has to ask, if Christian Pulisic is considered a “flop” signing at Chelsea, then what is Jack Grealish?

Joaquín Correa - Serie A

Inter Milan is thankful that Joaquín Correa is only on loan this season after 22 goals in 90 games for Lazio. At Inter, Correa stunk up the forward line with 4 goals in 24 games. Correa is currently at 10 games without a goal for the second-place team.

Antoine Griezmann - LaLiga

Four years ago, Antoine Griezmann was the best player at the 2018 World Cup, now a shell of his former self. On loan to Atlético Madrid from Barcelona, Griezmann did little with his move with 3 goals in 23 matches.

Injuries have played a part, but the French World Cup winner is scoreless in 10 matches. Where Griezmann ends up next will be one of the summer’s biggest stories.