The final round of the 2023 U20 South American Championship will continue with a battle between Uruguay U20 and Ecuador U20. They will clash on Matchday 2 at Metropolitano de Techo stadium. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Uruguay have been one of the best teams in the tournament so far. They were the top scoring squad of the first round with 11 goals in four games to win their group easily, but they also started the final part well. The Uruguayans defeated Colombia 1-0 to stay undefeated.
Ecuador were way more unstable than their next opponent. They were able to qualify in the first round, although they only had one victory in four matchups. The Ecuadorians didn’t begin properly this final six since they lost 3-1 against Brazil.
Uruguay U20 vs Ecuador U20: Kick-Off Time
Uruguay U20 will meet Ecuador U20 on Matchday 2 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final round this Friday, February 3. The match will take place at Metropolitano de Techo stadium, in Bogota, Colombia.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Austria: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Panama: 3:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Uruguay: 5:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay U20 vs Ecuador U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: sportdigital
Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol H2
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: sportdigital
International: Fanatiz International
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Switzerland: sportdigital
Uruguay: TCC
United States: Fanatiz