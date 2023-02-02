Uruguay U20 will take on Ecuador U20 at Metropolitano de Techo stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final round. Learn how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Uruguay U20 vs Ecuador U20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 U20 South American Championship in your country

The final round of the 2023 U20 South American Championship will continue with a battle between Uruguay U20 and Ecuador U20. They will clash on Matchday 2 at Metropolitano de Techo stadium. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Uruguay have been one of the best teams in the tournament so far. They were the top scoring squad of the first round with 11 goals in four games to win their group easily, but they also started the final part well. The Uruguayans defeated Colombia 1-0 to stay undefeated.

Ecuador were way more unstable than their next opponent. They were able to qualify in the first round, although they only had one victory in four matchups. The Ecuadorians didn’t begin properly this final six since they lost 3-1 against Brazil.

Uruguay U20 vs Ecuador U20: Kick-Off Time

Uruguay U20 will meet Ecuador U20 on Matchday 2 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final round this Friday, February 3. The match will take place at Metropolitano de Techo stadium, in Bogota, Colombia.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Austria: 9:00 PM

Bolivia: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Colombia: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Panama: 3:00 PM

Peru: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Uruguay: 5:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay U20 vs Ecuador U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol H2

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: sportdigital

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Switzerland: sportdigital

Uruguay: TCC

United States: Fanatiz