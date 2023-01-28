Venezuela U20 and Chile U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali. The Venezuelans want to win to advance to the next phase but the Chileans are in the same situation. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Venezuela won a recent game against Ecuador 1-0, but prior to that victory they had lost two games, one against Uruguay 0-3 and another against Bolivia 0-1.
Chile have 4 points in the standings, one point more than Venezuela and Bolivia, they need to win this game or draw to advance to the next phase. Chile won a recent game against Bolivia 1-0.
Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20: Kick-Off Time
Venezuela U20 and Chile U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Saturday, January 28 at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali.
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Bolivia: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
Panama: 6:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM
Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: SporTV
Chike: Canal 13
Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol HD2
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Portugal: Canal 11
United States: Fanatiz International