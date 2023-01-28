Venezuela U20 take on Chile U20 at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free U20 South American Championship in your country

Venezuela U20 and Chile U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali. The Venezuelans want to win to advance to the next phase but the Chileans are in the same situation. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Venezuela won a recent game against Ecuador 1-0, but prior to that victory they had lost two games, one against Uruguay 0-3 and another against Bolivia 0-1.

Chile have 4 points in the standings, one point more than Venezuela and Bolivia, they need to win this game or draw to advance to the next phase. Chile won a recent game against Bolivia 1-0.

Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20: Kick-Off Time

Venezuela U20 and Chile U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Saturday, January 28 at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali.

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Bolivia: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Colombia: 6:30 PM

Chile: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 6:30 PM

Panama: 6:30 PM

Peru: 6:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM

Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: SporTV

Chike: Canal 13

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol HD2

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal: Canal 11

United States: Fanatiz International