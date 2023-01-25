The first round of the 2023 U20 South American Championship will have Venezuela U20 playing against Ecuador U20. The game on Matchday 4 will take place at Deportivo Cali stadium. Read along to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Venezuela is the only team in the group without a point. They only played two games, but they weren’t able to even get a tie. Those two losses make them be in a tough position if they want to finish in the top three. If they are beat their hopes will be vanished with one game to go.
Ecuador instead have been way better than their opponent in this round. They are right behind Uruguay in group B with four points in just two matches, so they are on the right path. The Ecuadorians will have an advantage over the Venezuelans since they didn’t play on matchday 3.
Venezuela U20 vs Ecuador U20: Kick-Off Time
Venezuela U20 will play vs Ecuador U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 4 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Thursday, January 26.
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Austria: 1:30 AM (January 27)
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 AM (January 27)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Panama: 7:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 27)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (January 27)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Venezuela U20 vs Ecuador U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol HD2, Caracol Play
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
International: Fanatiz International
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Portugal: Canal 11
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United States: Fanatiz