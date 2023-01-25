The 2023 U20 South American Championship will have a clash of Venezuela U20 and Ecuador U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 4. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Venezuela is the only team in the group without a point. They only played two games, but they weren’t able to even get a tie. Those two losses make them be in a tough position if they want to finish in the top three. If they are beat their hopes will be vanished with one game to go.

Ecuador instead have been way better than their opponent in this round. They are right behind Uruguay in group B with four points in just two matches, so they are on the right path. The Ecuadorians will have an advantage over the Venezuelans since they didn’t play on matchday 3.

Venezuela U20 vs Ecuador U20: Kick-Off Time

Venezuela U20 will play vs Ecuador U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 4 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Thursday, January 26.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Austria: 1:30 AM (January 27)

Bolivia: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Colombia: 7:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 AM (January 27)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Panama: 7:30 PM

Peru: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 27)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (January 27)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Venezuela U20 vs Ecuador U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol HD2, Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal: Canal 11

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United States: Fanatiz