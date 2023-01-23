While most of the Argentine World Cup winners received a hero’s welcome by their clubs, one of their stars heard nothing but boos recently.

Argentina’s success at Qatar 2022 might be the best thing that happened to the country in recent years, but millions of foreigners in different corners of the planet have also celebrated their World Cup triumph.

It wasn’t exactly a surprise, since the world wanted to see Lionel Messi holding the coveted trophy. After taking a well-deserved break, most of the national team members received a warm welcome by their clubs.

But of course, it’s already been a month since the World Cup final and fans now only care about their clubs. While he’s beloved in Argentina, Rodrigo de Paul continues to struggle at Atletico Madrid. In fact, the midfielder was heavily booed in his recent appearance.

Watch: Atletico Madrid fans boo Argentina World Cup champ Rodrigo de Paul

De Paul may have been instrumental for Argentina’s recent successes, but his level at Atletico has left much to be desired since joining the club in 20221. In fact, his playing time has significantly decreased this season.

After being overlooked for three consecutive games after the World Cup, de Paul finally returned to the field coming off the bench against Valladolid. When he came on for Marcos Llorente, however, the home crowd was ruthless.

De Paul hasn’t made much of an impression since joining Atletico, and fans seem to believe he’s not 100% committed with the team. It’s too soon to tell whether there’s no turning back, but it looks like de Paul will have to work hard to turn things around.