Where to watch Tijuana vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tijuana will face off against Atlas in the what will be the first round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.
[Watch Tijuana vs Atlas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Tijuana and Atlas are set to clash in a do-or-die matchup, with a quarterfinal spot on the line. Tijuana come into the game looking to rebound after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Club America, hoping to finally secure their place among the tournament’s top eight.
Standing in their way is a surging Atlas side, brimming with confidence after a stunning upset over Chivas in the first round. While Atlas embraces the underdog role, their form suggests they are more than capable of pulling off another surprise against Tijuana.
When will the Tijuana vs Atlas match be played?
Tijuana will take on Atlas for the second round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in this Sunday, November 24. The action is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).
Edgar Zaldivar of Atlas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport
Tijuana vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
How to watch Tijuana vs Atlas in the USA
Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Tijuana and Atlas will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: TUDN, DirecTV Stream.