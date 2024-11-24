Where to watch Tijuana vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tijuana will face Atlas in the second round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.



Tijuana and Atlas are set to clash in a do-or-die matchup, with a quarterfinal spot on the line. Tijuana come into the game looking to rebound after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Club America, hoping to finally secure their place among the tournament’s top eight.

Standing in their way is a surging Atlas side, brimming with confidence after a stunning upset over Chivas in the first round. While Atlas embraces the underdog role, their form suggests they are more than capable of pulling off another surprise against Tijuana.

When will the Tijuana vs Atlas match be played?

Tijuana will take on Atlas for the second round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in this Sunday, November 24. The action is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Edgar Zaldivar of Atlas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Tijuana vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Atlas in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Tijuana and Atlas will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: TUDN, DirecTV Stream.