Neymar's father opens up about his future with Al Hilal amid rumors of Santos' transfer

Neymar's future with Al Hilal has been object of speculation. His father opened up about his son's plans for next year, amid Santos' interest.

Neymar’s future has been the object of speculation since his recovery from his ACL injury. The Brazilian is linked to a return to his boyhood club Santos, but, despite reports of a January transfer, his father has stated that he will stay in Al Hilal until the 2025 Club World Cup.

Speaking on the podcast Roundcast, his father, Neymar Santos Sr., opened up about the future of his son. “Let’s wait and see what happens and how Neymar really feels. He’ll be free to decide. We’ve never been so free to decide where we’re going, and having a 32-year-old guy who’s a free agent is a gift for any businessman.”

However, he insisted that Neymar wants to play the 2025 Club World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States from June 15. Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal runs through June 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All the clubs will be there and Al Hilal will be in this tournament, they earned this spot. They already have one of the biggest stars they could have to compete in this and a guy with experience in this kind of competition. That’s why they didn’t give up on the second year of Neymar’s contract,” he explained.

Advertisement

Neymar warms up ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Ain and Al-Hilal ( Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Advertisement

He also insisted that he and his son “don’t make plans” ahead of time when it comes to his moves, except for his transfer to Barcelona. “Today Neymar has a contract until 2025. We don’t know anything. I see the speculation and we’ve started to prepare for it. I know the market is waiting to see how he recovers, but he always comes back better than he was. And it won’t be different,” he said.

Advertisement

see also Gianluigi Buffon reveals the best player he's ever faced, excluding Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar could go to Santos in mid-2025

Santos have confirmed their interest in bringing Neymar back to the club. Club president Marcelo Teixeira stated, “[We are] clear and objective—his father and his staff know it.” While no official negotiations have begun, Santos executive director Márcio Calves expressed optimism about Neymar’s return. He believes there’s a 60% chance Neymar will join Santos when his contract with Al Hilal ends, motivated by his love for the club and a desire to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

However, rumors persist linking Neymar to a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. While such a move seems improbable, the possibility of the two former Barcelona stars teaming up again continues to intrigue fans.

Advertisement