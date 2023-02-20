The Liverpool striker fell for it while shopping at a mall and a small “fan” punked him after getting a picture.

Uruguayan strikerDarwin Núñez just can’t catch a break in the Premier League since his arrival, dubbed by some as a flop, the 23-year-old has more than held his own in his first season in the Premier League.

Darwin Núñez has 11 goals in 28 matches and is slowly finding his footing at Liverpool. Despite a rather dismal World Cup for Uruguay, Núñez continues to show his effort every time he takes the field for Liverpool since Qatar 2022.

While shopping at a mall the Liverpool striker was stopped by a fan that requested a picture, the end result was a charming moment and one that Darwin Núñez took with humor.

Darwin Núñez gets punked by boy

At a shopping mall in England a small boy stops Darwin Núñez who poses with him to take a picture, once the boy gets the picture, he takes off his jacket to reveal a green Manchester United kit. The Liverpool striker, who seemed to be accompanied by his girlfriend, began to laugh and took it with good humor.

Darwin Núñez can be seen visibly laughing as he walks out of the department store and the boy uploaded the video to TikTok. Despite the humor things are deadly serious for Liverpool, stuck in 8th place in the Premier League and on Tuesday night are set to play Real Madrid in the round of 16 leg 1 of the UEFA Champions League.