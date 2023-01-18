The round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey will have a fun Villarreal vs Real Madrid at Estadio de la Cerámica. It should be a close game since they both played against each other earlier this month with a surprising score. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Real Madrid are in a run of results that they aren’t used to. Their most recent match was the final of the Spanish Super Cup vs non-other than Barcelona, but they lost 3-1 not being near the level they usually have. The Merengues didn’t win any of their last three games including the semifinals of that tournament in Saudi Arabia with a tie vs Valencia and the clash with their next opponent.
Villarreal came from the break with a favorable streak of results. They are undefeated in five matchups, with four victories and just one draw. Their last game was a 1-1 vs Celta, although their best win was against the club from Madrid. The 2-1 they got at home in La Liga was on the 7th, so they have enough to put the other team in trouble as they already did in the league.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid will take on Villarreal at Estadio de la Cerámica in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey this Thursday, January 19.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 20)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 20)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 20)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 20)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 20)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 20)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 20)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 20)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Villarreal vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
France: L'Equipe Web, Free, L'Equipe, Molotov
Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI
Israel: Sport 4
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Norway: VG+
Poland: TVP Sport
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Tanzania: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Uganda: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
United States: ESPN+