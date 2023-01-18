Villarreal will host Real Madrid at Estadio de la Cerámica in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey will have a fun Villarreal vs Real Madrid at Estadio de la Cerámica. It should be a close game since they both played against each other earlier this month with a surprising score. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid are in a run of results that they aren’t used to. Their most recent match was the final of the Spanish Super Cup vs non-other than Barcelona, but they lost 3-1 not being near the level they usually have. The Merengues didn’t win any of their last three games including the semifinals of that tournament in Saudi Arabia with a tie vs Valencia and the clash with their next opponent.

Villarreal came from the break with a favorable streak of results. They are undefeated in five matchups, with four victories and just one draw. Their last game was a 1-1 vs Celta, although their best win was against the club from Madrid. The 2-1 they got at home in La Liga was on the 7th, so they have enough to put the other team in trouble as they already did in the league.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will take on Villarreal at Estadio de la Cerámica in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey this Thursday, January 19.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 20)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 20)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 20)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 20)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 20)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 20)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 20)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 20)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

France: L'Equipe Web, Free, L'Equipe, Molotov

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI

Israel: Sport 4

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Tanzania: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Uganda: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

United States: ESPN+