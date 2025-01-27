What few believed possible throughout history, the Kansas City Chiefs are slowly making it happen. After defeating the Bills at Arrowhead, they secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX, and now, led by Patrick Mahomes, they will aim for something unprecedented: winning the title for the third consecutive time, a feat no one has ever accomplished. To do so, they must beat the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce is betting on his QB’s talent to lead them to victory.

It was clear that the game against Josh Allen and his team wasn’t going to be easy, and in fact, the final score was very close. Andy Reid‘s team needed 100% of their players’ talent to pull through, and they didn’t disappoint.

Travis Kelce may not have been one of the biggest contributors in terms of points scored in this game, but his involvement in the offensive dynamic was once again outstanding. Perhaps not as much as Patrick Mahomes, who once again proved to be the standout player of the team.

After the game, the tight end made it clear to the press what Mahomes means to the team and the leadership he brings to his teammates throughout the games. Kelce is betting on his QB’s talent to lift the NFL title once again.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Whatever he’s got to do to get us to the next level or to win the game, Pat’s gonna do it. Whether it’s putting his body on the line or giving it to somebody else for them to do it. That’s why he’s the ultimate competitor,” said Kelce in the locker room postgame.

Kelce’s warning for the Eagles

The road wasn’t easy, and there’s still one step left to achieve the ultimate goal for the Kansas City Chiefs. Once the game at Arrowhead concluded, Travis Kelce sent a 3-word warning to the Eagles after beating the Bills for a Super Bowl LIX berth.

“Never satisfied, baby,” Kelce told Jim Nantz of CBS, referring to the possibility of achieving something no one has ever accomplished in NFL history: lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times in a row.

To do so, the Chiefs must defeat Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, February 9, at the modern stadium of the New Orleans Saints, the Caesars Superdome.

