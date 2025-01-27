Trending topics:
nfl

Lamar Jackson suggests who he’s rooting for in Super Bowl LIX after Mahomes’ Chiefs beat Allen, Bills to play Hurts’ Eagles

With Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills no longer in contention, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson will watch Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts battle it out in Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Martín O’donnell

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Shortly after the Baltimore Ravens’ elimination from the 2025 NFL playoffs, Lamar Jackson suggested that he wanted Josh Allen to win the Super Bowl this year. However, he already has to pick another favorite as Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to set up a meeting with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

While the outcome of the AFC Championship Game may have upset Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who openly admitted that he doesn’t the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl again, it didn’t seem to frustrate Jackson that much.

Despite his desire of success for Allen, the Ravens quarterback had a good reason to be happy about the Chiefs’ win as well, with former teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown celebrating the trip to New Orleans.

In fact, Jackson appears to be rooting for Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX due to Brown’s presence on Mahomes‘ team. Or at least that’s what he suggested in a recent Instagram story.

Congratulations bro, let’s get it,Jackson wrote while sharing a post from Brown celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC title following the 32-29 win over the Bills. With Allen no longer in contention, Jackson may have a special reason to root for the Chiefs due to his former teammate.

Hollywood Brown’s viral Super Bowl wish before joining Mahomes’ Chiefs

Jackson may know how much this would mean to Brown, as his teammate declared his desire to play in a Super Bowl only a year ago, in a social media post that immediately went viral after the Chiefs beat the Bills on Sunday.

Pray one day I get to experience a Super Bowl , Atmosphere crazy,” Brown wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on February 11, 2024, the same day Mahomes’ Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

His wish is about to become true, with Kansas City set to take on the Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Hurts and company will be seeking revenge after losing to Mahomes’ team in Super Bowl LVII, but now that he’s made it all the way here, Brown will be looking to prove the difference.

Martín O’donnell

