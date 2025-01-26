Andy Reid dedicates special message to Sean McDermott, Bills as Chiefs win battle for Super Bowl LIX berth

The Kansas City Chiefs have once again beaten the Buffalo Bills in the postseason, this time to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LIX. Andy Reid, however, made sure to show respect for Sean McDermott and company during his team’s celebrations.

“Our hats go off to Buffalo. That’s a tremendous team, with a phenomenal coach. What a heck of a game it was for the fans and for the National Football League,” Reid said on the podium as the Chiefs celebrated their AFC title.

Just like in the 2024 Divisional Round, only three points gave Kansas City the upper hand against Buffalo. Still, Reid’s team remains dominant against McDermott‘s side in the NFL playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid’s Chiefs own McDermott’s Bills in the NFL playoffs

The Chiefs are 4-0 against the Bills in the postseason during the Patrick Mahomes – Josh Allen era. Buffalo may boast a 4-1 record in regular season meetings, but Reid’s men have won the games that mattered the most so far.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Advertisement

The first meaningful win came in the 2020 AFC Championship Game, where the Chiefs defeated the Bills 38–24 to seal a place in Super Bowl LV. They met two more times in the Divisional Round before facing each other with another conference title up for grabs.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes surpasses Joe Montana's playoff wins: How many does the Chiefs QB need to tie Tom Brady?

Reid’s Chiefs claimed a dramatic victory in overtime in the 2022 Divisional Round before pulling off another win in the same round in the 2024 NFL playoffs. The latter was particularly special, as Mahomes and company beat Allen’s side in Buffalo.

Advertisement

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the Chiefs gain the upper hand once again. It’s a team that got used to winning these kinds of games, but Reid still knows how to respect an opponent that forces his side to bring its A-game. McDermott, however, still has to figure out how to stop the Chiefs to try and deliver a long-awaited Super Bowl win to Buffalo.