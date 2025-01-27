The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business against the Buffalo Bills to set up a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Now, Andy Reid and company are just one win away from achieving an unprecedented feat in NFL history.

On the back of two consecutive championships, the Chiefs have the opportunity to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy for three seasons in a row. Reid, however, knows that it won’t be easy.

“It still comes down to the game and the purity of the game, and really each play and how you handle it,” Reid said about the upcoming Super Bowl against the Eagles after the Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the Bills. “And so you don’t get yourself too far out of that box and you just concentrate on the opponent and what you’ve got to get done against them.”

Reid warns Chiefs not to celebrate too much yet

It’s been a tremendous season for Kansas City so far, with the two-time defending champions clinching its ninth consecutive AFC West title along with the AFC’s No.1 seed en route to another conference title.

Still, Reid warned Chiefs players and fans not to get ahead of themselves yet: “And really, when it comes down to it, all the confetti, all that’s great — I mean, it’s great. Nothing like doing it with your home fans. But it’s going to come down to a football game. And the team that prepares and makes the least amount of mistakes will come out the victor. So, you make sure that you keep your head right and bear down and do the right things.”

Andy Reid explains why ‘motivation’ isn’t the right word for the Chiefs right now

Speaking to the media at his postgame press conference at Arrowhead, Reid also wanted to be careful with his choice of words. That’s why, when asked whether chasing the three-peat is motivating for his side, the coach set the record straight.

“I think ‘motivation’ is the wrong word, or I’m gonna just change that for you. I would tell you we’re motivated like crazy to win the game. I mean, that’s what you’re motivated to do. You get caught up in that other stuff, all the hype that goes with it, and then you forget about 3rd and 1 and detailing that — either side of the ball. So you’ve got to keep everything in perspective,” Reid explained.

A Super Bowl rematch for Chiefs and Eagles only two years later

The Chiefs and Eagles will once again face each other in the Super Bowl only two years after the last time they met in the big game. In 2023, a field goal proved the difference for Reid’s team.

That game saw Kansas City start a string of consecutive championships in the NFL, one that it will hope to extend in New Orleans on February 9. Will the Chiefs emerge victorious again? Or will the Eagles find a way to stop them? This game promises to be as exciting as it gets.