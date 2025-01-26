Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ success doesn’t seem to sit well with everyone, as there are fans who claim that the Kansas City Chiefs tend to be favored by the referees. Regardless, the Chiefs get fined by the NFL just like any other team in the league.

The latest update on the Gameday Accountability report shows all the fines corresponding to the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, with two Chiefs players appearing on the summary for specific actions.

In this case, safeties Bryan Cook and Justin Reid caught the league office’s attention during the game against the Houston Texans. The fine for each player was different, though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryan Cook, Justin Reid fined by the NFL after Chiefs’ win over Texans

While Cooks was charged $8,443 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) due to an action early in the first quarter, Reid was handed a $14,069 penalty for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) late in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Reid and Mahomes often have to deal with the outside critics, but the Chiefs definitely don’t get special treatment from the league office. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, many players in Kansas City had to face different kinds of fines.

Advertisement

see also NFL ref Clay Martin breaks silence on controversial calls that benefitted Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs Texans

Mahomes denies notion that Chiefs are favored by NFL refs

Two roughing the passer calls that favored the Chiefs against the Texans gave plenty to talk about after the Divisional Round, but Mahomes made it clear that the accusations against Kansas City are completely inaccurate.

Advertisement

“I don’t feel that way,” Mahomes said about those who claim the Chiefs get favorable calls from refs. “At the end of the day, the referees are doing their best to call the game as fair and as proper as they possibly can. And all you can do is go out there and play the game that you love as hard as you can and live with the results. … I think that’s what we preach here in Kansas City.”