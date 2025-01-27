The MLB offseason has been dominated by two headline-making moves: Juan Soto signing a record-breaking $765 million deal with the New York Mets and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Sasaki’s move has captured global attention, another rising star is set to make his mark in the league by 2026.

With the MLB expanding its reach through the International Transfer Window, teams are actively scouting elite talent worldwide. The Dodgers, always ahead in identifying emerging stars, secured Sasaki, a standout pitcher from Japan, a nation whose baseball talent is flourishing.

Sasaki represents just the beginning of a potential wave of talent heading to the MLB. Reports suggest that several Japanese prospects have already caught the eye of major league franchises. Among them is a batter whose recent performance in Japan has turned heads internationally.

Munetaka Murakami, widely regarded as one of Japan’s top hitters last season, has emerged as a key target for MLB teams. At just 25 years old, Murakami’s exceptional skill set is already drawing serious interest, with some reports indicating that his arrival in the league could be done in 2026, after he finished his contract in Japan.

Pitcher Roki Sasaki speaks to the media during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Murakami’s remarkable qualities at the plate

Murakami isn’t just another player; he’s a generational talent with the bat. According to an MLB report, Murakami’s prowess at the plate is something the Japanese league will sorely miss. With 56 home runs in a single season and five consecutive seasons of at least 30 home runs before the age of 25, he has already surpassed the early-career milestones of legends like Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols.

His achievements in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) are staggering when compared to MLB standards. Murakami has notched 224 home runs and scored 600 runs over 836 games in Japan. Boasting a .550 slugging percentage and a .945 OPS, his numbers speak for themselves.

These stats serve as a glowing recommendation for any MLB team vying for his services next season. Adding to his accolades, Murakami is a two-time MVP, a testament to his consistency and dominance in the league.

Is Murakami eyeing the Dodgers, following Sasaki’s path?

Speculation about Murakami’s future in MLB intensified after he was spotted wearing a Dodgers cap early in 2025, shortly after New Year’s Eve. The connection between Murakami and Los Angeles remains a hot topic, especially given the Dodgers’ history of securing top Japanese talents, such as Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki.

Reports suggest that the strong baseball ties between Japan and the United States could play a pivotal role in shaping Murakami’s MLB journey. However, uncertainty lingers as Murakami continues to contemplate staying in Japan for the 2025 season. His decision will undoubtedly influence the league’s landscape and the future of Japanese players in MLB.