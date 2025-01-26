Nick Saban names Top-5 favorite players he coached in Alabama, leaves Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young out

Nick Saban has become synonymous with the University of Alabama. The legendary coach has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles and nine SEC championships, etching his name in Tuscaloosa’s history for eternity. Since taking over in 2007, Saban has worked with countless talents and future NFL stars. However, he recently revealed the five players he enjoyed coaching the most, and big household names like Jalen Hurts and Bryce Young didn’t make the list.

Nowadays, there’s plenty of debate about which school in the NCAA produces the best talent at certain positions. Many argue whether LSU or Ohio State deserves the title of “Wide Receiver University”. Other schools boast different traits, such as Iowa’s undeniable track record of developing elite tight ends

During his time at Alabama, Saban went the extra mile, helping the school earn the nickname “NFL U.” The Crimson Tide became a powerhouse and a destination for aspiring pros, as being coached by Saban significantly increased their chances of making it to the NFL.

Nobody could resist the chance to be coached by the greatest college football head coach of all time. However, Saban didn’t hold the same level of appreciation for every player on the roster.

Former college football head coach Nick Saban prepares to tee off during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In an interview with The Pivot podcast, the iconic coach revealed the five players he loved coaching the most during his storied Crimson Tide career. Surprisingly, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young were not among them.

“Favorite player to ever coach? Julio [Jones] was great,” Nick Saban listed, via The Pivot podcast. “Derrick Henry. Tua [Tagovailoa], I always liked Tua. Rolando McClain, and the other one I always liked was Reuben Foster.”

Hurts’ numbers in Alabama

Although Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma ahead of his senior year, the Eagles’ signal caller put on very impressive stats during his first three seasons under Saban. However, he ultimately lost the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018 off-season.

Hurts had a rocky career in Alabama as he was benched during the 2018 NCAA National Championship game, falling behind Tagovailoa in the depth chart before moving away to Norman, where he had his best season in college football in 2019.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Jalen Hurts #2 react after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Through three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Hurts played in 42 games, racking up 5,626 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 1,976 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns over that period.

Young’s time with the Crimson Tide

Bryce Young, on the other hand, was the wonderkid in Tuscaloosa, and his career was a constant-high. Young was the second-string quarterback behind Mac Jones during the 2020 National Championship.

Although Young couldn’t guide the Tide to a national title, his individual stats led him to become the first ever Alabama QB to win the Heisman Trophy during the 2021 season.

Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after recieving MVP award during of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alabama Crimson Tide won the game 45 – 20.

After three years under Saban, Young recorded 35 games played, passing for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. His astonishing numbers in Alabama led to a first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

