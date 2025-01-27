Patrick Mahomes is very close to winning his third consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs. After an incredible victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, the star quarterback spoke about what it would mean for him to achieve the famous three-peat.

“Obviously, it’ll be awesome. I think it’ll be something I’ll look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but, at the same time, you just treat it as one season. It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl. I don’t take it for granted. To be able to do it against at Arrowhead was special. I’m glad that I get to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. These moments, I’ll have them for the rest of my life. It’s a long process. It takes everybody. Every single person on the team. I’m proud of the team.”

For the second time in three years, the Kansas City Chiefs will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the title game. However, the situation is very different, especially due to the presence of Saquon Barkley.

Has any team won three Super Bowls in a row?

No team in NFL history has ever won the Super Bowl three years in a row. Despite the possibility of achieving something epic, Patrick Mahomes issued a warning to his teammates, urging them not to get ahead of themselves as there is still a huge challenge ahead against the Eagles.

“We’re not in the ultimate goal yet. This will be a great challenge for us with Philadelphia. So, I’m excited for the guys preparing, get to New Orleans and put up our best shot. I’ll have a good night tonight, but, after that, we’ll be right onto focusing on the Eagles. This is a great football team we’re playing. They’re great on offense. They’re great on defense and special teams. We played them in a close Super Bowl a couple of years ago, but they’ve added players and they’ve got even better. So, it’ll take our best football to win.”

