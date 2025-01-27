Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are heading to the Super Bowl again as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills one more time in the NFL playoffs. Sean McDermott, however, made it clear to Josh Allen and his players that he’s proud of their season.

“Well, it’s not the result we wanted. They got nothing to be ashamed of, they give it all they had. I love them,” McDermott told Evan Washburn of CBS Sports after Buffalo’s 29-32 loss in Kansas City.

McDermott and Allen took down the two-time defending Super Bowl champions during the 2024 NFL regular season, but the Chiefs still managed to clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed. And eventually, Reid and Mahomes had the last laugh again.

A franchise with historic struggles to win the Super Bowl, the Bills found an even bigger obstacle to win their first championship in Mahomes and Reid’s Chiefs. If you don’t take our word for it, just look at the playoff history between them.

McDermott and Allen are winless against the Chiefs in postseason meetings, having lost all four times they played Kansas City in the playoffs. This stat is even more impressive considering their regular season record.

Allen and McDermott did manage to beat the Chiefs in regular season showdowns, gaining the upper hand on four out of five games. But somehow, they can’t seem to find a way to stop them come playoff time.

The Chiefs’ first playoff win over Allen’s Bills came in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, followed by Divisional Round victories in 2022 and 2024. In 2025, Mahomes and Reid once again gained the upper hand to reach Super Bowl LIX, leaving McDermott’s men empty-handed for at least another year.