Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will visit Al Fateh at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League is expected to have Cristiano Ronaldo again when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh on Matchday 15. This game will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Ronaldo didn’t have the best results in the official matchups he played so far at Al-Nassr. This will be a meaningful game for them because they could take the lead with a win. They are currently in the second place only one point behind Al-Shabab, so they have an opportunity to be at the top. Their recent journey has a loss in the Super Cup, but they are undefeated in the last 12 matchdays.

As for their opponents, Al Fateh aren’t that high in the standings in Saudi Arabia. They are in the 7th spot right now, although they come from a 2-0 away victory vs Al-Wehda. The strange thing about the club is that they are the only team without a tie in the 14 matches they played.

Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al Fateh will receive Al-Nassr at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League this Friday, February 3.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (February 4)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (February 4)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports, Marca Claro, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Germany: sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

Italy: SportItalia

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Switzerland: sportdigital