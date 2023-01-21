Al-Nassr will receive Ettiifaq in what will be the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

With the obligation to win to continue at the top of the standings, Al-Nassr will play against Ettiifaq at the King Saud University Stadium for Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

It will be an important game for the Al-Nassr team, since after the draw in the previous Matchday against Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad's 3-0 victory against Al-Feiha, Cristiano Ronaldo's team lost first place which they can recover with a victory or with a draw, although in that case they would be equal in points with Al-Ittihad.

That is why they will go in search of the 3 points against Ettiifaq, a team that currently occupies 10th place in the standings. However, the world of football will be watching this game as the official debut of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will take place.

Al-Nassr vs Ettiifaq: Date

The game for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Nassr and Ettiifaq will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium this Sunday, January 22 at 12:30 PM (ET).

Al-Nassr vs Ettiifaq: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Al-Nassr vs Ettiifaq

This Matchday 14 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Nassr and Ettiifaq will be broadcast for all over the world (except Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brunei and Malaysia) on Shahid.

