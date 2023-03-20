Argentina will face Panama in a 2023 international friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Argentina will play against Panama in what will be a 2023 international friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is undoubtedly the most anticipated friendly of all those that will be played in these days at the end of March. The last world champions, Argentina, who won their third World title just three months ago, will play for the first time since the final against France in Qatar 2022, generating great expectations.

It will be the chance to see Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Emiliano Martinez back in action in their first game as world champions. And they will do it against Panama, who have an excellent chance to face Argentina in preparation for their game for the final Matchday of the Concacaf Nations League.

When will Argentina vs Panama be played?

This international friendly match between Argentina and Panama that will take place at the El Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina will be played this Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Panama

Argentina and Panama will play this international friendly match on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz.

