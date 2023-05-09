Austin FC will face New Mexico United for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Austin FC will receive New Mexico United for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Austin FC are looking to start improving their season numbers and start looking more like the team they were in 2022, the year in which they fought for the MLS title. Now they march in 12th position in the Western Conference, and at a level who is far from what was expected of them.

Now they will seek to advance to the round of 16 and for this they must defeat New Mexico United, a team that currently plays in the USL Championship, the second division of soccer in the country. Of course, the Austin team is favorite, but we must not forget that they were also favorites against Violette AC.

When will Austin FC vs New Mexico United be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between Austin FC and New Mexico United at the Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas will take place this Wednesday, May 10 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs New Mexico United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs New Mexico United

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between Austin FC and New Mexico United can be watched in the United States on: Bleacher Report App.

