Austin FC will play against San Jose Earthquakes in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Austin FC's 2023 season couldn't have started worse: first there was the surprise elimination from the Concacaf Champions League at the hands of Violette AC (despite help received in the second leg), and then in MLS they haven't been able to obtain more than 8 points in 8 played (they have one less game).

They need to react in time before it's too late to fight for postseason positions. but they do not have an easy game since their rivals will be the San Jose Earthquakes, who are currently 5th, 5 points below the leaders whom they seek to get closer to.

When will Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the 2023 MLS between Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will be played this Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

This 2023 MLS game between Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

