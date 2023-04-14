Austin FC will face Vancouver Whitecaps for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Austin FC will receive Vancouver Whitecaps in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada.

Interesting duel will take place between these two teams that fight for the last postseason positions. On the local side, they come from a 3-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC, which took them out of the qualification zone to the postseason, to which they will seek to return as soon as possible.

For this, nothing better than beating direct rivals, and precisely the Vancouver Whitecaps are, since they are the last to qualify. With 9 points, they sit in 7th place and know that a loss could knock them out of the top 7 places, as not only Austin FC are close behind them, but also Houston Dynamo. That is why they must seek victory.

When will Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps be played?

The game for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS between Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will be played this Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

This 2023 MLS game between Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV.

