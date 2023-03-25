Australia will receive Ecuador in a 2023 international friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It will be the second of the friendlies that these two teams will play on Australian soil, since just a few days ago they met in what was a 3-1 victory for the locals, with goals from Jackson Irivine, Mabil and Garang Kuol; while for the Ecuadorians Torres Caicedo scored.

Now it is time for revenge and the Ecuadorians do not want to miss the opportunity. They have a young team that had a good performance in Qatar 2022 and they are looking to improve on what they have done in 2026. Australia also had a good participation in the last World Cup, but of course they are looking to continue growing.

When will Australia vs Ecuador be played?

This international friendly match between Australia and Ecuador that will take place at the Docklands Stadium, in Melbourne, Australia will be played this Tuesday, March 28 at 4:30 AM (ET).

Australia vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 AM

CT: 3:30 AM

MT: 2:30 AM

PT: 1:30 AM

How to watch Australia vs Ecuador

Australia and Ecuador will play this international friendly match and it will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.

