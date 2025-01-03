Lakers News: Anthony Davis shares his thoughts on new teammates after recent NBA loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have a clear objective this season: securing their place in the NBA playoffs. To strengthen their pursuit of this goal, the team bolstered its defense with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith, a player known for his exceptional physical attributes and strong defensive presence. Complementing this move, the Lakers also added Shake Milton, whose versatility and scoring ability off the bench provide valuable depth to the rotation, an essential factor for a team with championship aspirations. Reflecting on these roster changes, Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on the adaptation process for his two new teammates.

“…Doe Doe had some wide-open looks that he’s going to make. He’s really good defensively for our scheme. Can guard one through five. So there’s a lot more that we can do defensively. Shake (Milton) can score. He made shots tonight and made some plays. Time will help them transition and putting them into our system. But they’re pros. I mean, they’ve been in the league long enough, they can adjust. And we saw a glimpse of that tonight,” stated Anthony Davis on Lakers Nation.

Anthony Davis’s comments reflect a clear understanding of the Lakers’ needs and the strategic value of their recent additions. The team identified the necessity of reinforcing their defensive core, bringing in a specialist like Dorian Finney-Smith. His ability to guard multiple positions and his defensive IQ align perfectly with the Lakers’ schemes, offering the team greater flexibility in matchups. Finney-Smith’s skill set allows the Lakers to contain elite scorers on opposing teams, a critical asset as they prepare for the high-pressure environment of the playoffs.

Shake Milton’s role is equally important, though for different reasons. His scoring ability off the bench provides much-needed depth to the rotation, alleviating the burden on stars like LeBron James and Davis during grueling stretches of the game. Milton’s ability to create shots and facilitate plays ensures that the Lakers can maintain offensive momentum when their primary scorers are resting. In a league where depth often determines postseason success, Milton’s contributions could prove invaluable.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

The Lakers’ strategy is clear: build a roster that balances offensive firepower with defensive stability. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis as offensive cornerstones, the team does not lack scoring potential. What they needed was a defensive anchor and rotational depth, both of which they have addressed with these additions. By stabilizing their defense, the Lakers aim to create opportunities for fast breaks and transition plays, areas where their stars can excel.

Anthony Davis believes new players need an adaptation period

Anthony Davis understands that integrating new teammates like Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton into the Lakers’ system will take time and effort. The process of adaptation is critical for players to align with the team’s strategies, especially in a competitive environment like the NBA. Reflecting on the transition, Davis shared his confidence in the team’s progress so far.

“I mean, they got to get it acclimated with our system…I like where our ball club is…Obviously, we have some new additions with Doe Doe (Dorian Finney-Smith) and Shake (Milton). We’re going to be able to get some practice time to get them more acclimated with what we do and try to fit them into our system, but I like the looks that they got tonight. I think we can definitely be better on both ends of the floor, but I’m not disappointed where we are right now,” stated Anthony Davis on Lakers Nation.

Davis’s comments highlight the balance between patience and urgency as the Lakers navigate this crucial phase of the season. While the new additions bring fresh potential, the team must fine-tune its cohesion to elevate performance on both offense and defense. Practice time will be invaluable, allowing Finney-Smith and Milton to familiarize themselves with the Lakers’ playbook and develop chemistry with their new teammates.

