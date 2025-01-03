NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest about the role he refuses to embrace with Minnesota

In a 118-115 loss to the Boston Celtics at Target Center on Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards contributed 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists but struggled to make a decisive impact in securing the win for his team. Following the game, he opened up about how the constant double-teams from his NBA opponents have led him into a role that goes against his natural instincts.

“I’m only 23, I don’t wanna just be passing the ball all night,” Edwards said during his post-game press conference. “It’s not how I want to play, of course… but the way they’re guarding me, I think I have to.”

When asked to elaborate on his opponents’ strategies, the shooting guard clarified, “I don’t think their plan is to mentally take me out… because it doesn’t take me all the way out of the game. But them doubling me is definitely, like, ‘What is going on?’” He acknowledged the internal struggle he faces in adjusting his game to fit the defensive schemes, noting, “I’m wired to score the ball.”

At the same time, Edwards expressed frustration with the idea of fully embracing this altered role, as it plays directly into the hands of his opponents. “I don’t want to make it seem like I’m chasing the ball all the time. But when I get doubled and give it up, go to the corner, and then make it seem like the double team won,” he admitted.

“I don’t know what to do honestly. It’s not fun,” he added, clearly frustrated with the current state of his game. “I don’t want to look like I’m not trying or not as good as I am because I can’t show it because I’m getting double-teamed.”

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to a call during the second half against the Chicago Bulls.

Charles Barkley’s take on Edwards

Following Edwards’ candid admission, NBA legend Charles Barkley offered his analysis of the 23-year-old’s recent play. On Inside the NBA, Barkley expressed concern about Edwards’ performance this season, particularly his shift in playing style.

“I actually think Anthony Edwards has regressed. He’s become an outside shooter. He’s not as aggressive as he was last year… He’s taking too many threes, in my opinion,” Barkley said. “If you’re guarding him, you want him shooting threes. Because if he’s going to the basket, he’s dunking on people, he’s getting you in foul trouble. When he shoots threes, even though he makes them… they end up losing that game.”

Despite these critiques, Barkley acknowledged Edwards’ immense talent, saying, “He’s such a terrific player.” However, he cautioned that Edwards needs to take on a more assertive leadership role. “He’s going to have to become more of a leader. When you have a breakout, it doesn’t get easier, it gets harder.”

As Edwards continues to navigate the challenges of defending against double-teams and adjusting his style of play, it remains to be seen how he will evolve throughout the rest of the season with the Timberwolves. With his undeniable skill and potential, the pressure will be on Edwards to find the balance between adapting to opposing defenses and staying true to his scoring instincts.