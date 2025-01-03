The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the 2024 NFL playoffs, and they are looking to do so in the best possible way. The AFC East team has strengthened its roster by signing a new quarterback to back up Josh Allen.

The 2024 season has been outstanding for the Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott has demonstrated his brilliance by building a strong roster that has dominated the AFC East in recent years.

Of course, the biggest star on the team is Josh Allen, a quarterback who was initially overlooked but is now a sought-after talent across the NFL. While Allen has yet to achieve postseason success, the Bills are doing everything they can to help him reach his goals.

Bills add new quarterback to backup Josh Allen

For many analysts, the Bills are currently the best team in the NFL. Although the Chiefs hold a better record, Buffalo has been more dominant with a reliable defense and a powerful offense.

Josh Allen is undoubtedly the leader of the team. The former Wyoming standout was selected as the 7th overall pick in 2018, but wasn’t considered a top-tier prospect at the time.

Fortunately for Buffalo, Allen has become an exceptional quarterback. He recently helped the Bills secure their 5th consecutive AFC East title, and now he is set to rest before the 2024 playoffs.

Head coach Sean McDermott has revealed plans to give Allen some playtime against the Patriots in Week 18, though he is expected to play for no more than one quarter to avoid any potential injury.

Mike White, new quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Following this decision, the Bills have signed a new quarterback. Mike White, the former Jets and Dolphins signal-caller, has been added to the 53-man roster for Week 18. White will serve as the team’s third QB, behind Allen and Mitchell Trubisky.

Is there anything on the line for the Bills in Week 18?

The Bills enter Week 18 with a 13-3 record. They have already clinched their 5th consecutive AFC East title after an impressive regular season, dominating nearly all their rivals.

Against the Patriots, the Bills don’t have anything at stake. Regardless of the result, they will remain the 2nd seed in the AFC for the playoffs, as they can’t surpass the Chiefs, nor can they be caught by the Ravens.

