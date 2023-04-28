Boca Juniors will face Racing Club for the Matchday 14 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Boca Juniors will receive Racing Club in what will be the Matchday 14 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A new edition of the derby finds both teams in a not entirely good moment. It was expected that both could fight for the first places in the Argentine League, but nevertheless until now they are occupying the positions in the middle of the standings.

On the Racing side, they come from losing surprisingly to Atletico Tucuman, one of the weakest teams in the tournament and who occupied the last places. In the case of Boca Juniors, they drew 2-2 with Rosario Central. Both need victory in order to improve their statistics.

When will Boca Juniors vs Racing Club be played?

The Matchday 14 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Racing Club will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium this Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club

This Matchday 14 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Racing Club be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.