Real Madrid will visit Chelsea for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

As expected, Real Madrid were far superior in the game in the first leg against a Chelsea team with no ideas and little power against the locals, who practically gave them no chances. Now they must play everything at Stamford Bridge.

The good news for the "Blues" is that the result was only 2-0, because especially after the expulsion of Ben Chilwell, it seemed that Real Madrid could have scored more goals. They will undoubtedly have to demonstrate a very high level if they wish to have a chance against the "Merengues", who are wide favorites to advance to the semifinals.

When will Chelsea vs Real Madrid be played?

The game for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London, England will be played this Tuesday, April 18 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

This first leg game of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: Univision NOW, VIX+, Univision.

