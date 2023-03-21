Chivas will face Pachuca in a 2023 friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Chivas will play against Pachuca in what will be a 2023 friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

During the last days of March, the leagues will be paralyzed in most countries as a result of the international games that will take place during this period, whether they are for the Concacaf Nations League, Euro Qualifiers and other friendlies between Conmebol nations, Africa and Oceania.

That is why several teams seek to play friendlies in order not to lose rythm during these weeks without competition. This is the case of these two rivals, who are currently fighting for the first places in the Liga MX. It will be an interesting game and it will be useful to not lose continuity

When will Chivas vs Pachuca be played?

This friendly match between Chivas and Pachuca that will take place at the PayPal Stadium, in San Jose, California will be played this Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca

Chivas and Pachuca will play this friendly match and it will be broadcast in the United States on: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

