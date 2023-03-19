The last days of March will have all the action of the Concacaf Nations League, one of the most important tournaments for national teams organized by the soccer regulator of North America and the Caribbean. Here we will tell you what games will take place so you don't miss anything.
The Concacaf Nations League has a format similar to the tournament of the same name organized by UEFA: the teams are divided into three leagues (the difference is that in the European one there are 4 leagues) and they compete among themselves for different objectives: qualification for the Gold Cup, promotion to the major leagues or avoid relegation.
The last two Matchdays remain, so from now on the most interesting part of the tournament will come because the promotions, relegations and which teams will play the final phase to be proclaimed champions of leagues A, B and C will be defined.
Games of the month of March
In March the games corresponding to Matchday 5 and 6 will be played.
March 23
Surinam vs Mexico
Guadeloupe vs Antigua and Barbuda
Barbados vs Cuba
Saint Martin Island vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico
March 24
Grenade vs USA
Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago
Nicaragua vs S. Vte. and the Grenadines
Belize vs Guatemala
French Guiana vs Dominican Republic
March 25
Martinique vs Costa Rica
Curacao vs Canada
Montserrat vs Haiti
Bermuda vs Guyana
Saint Maarten vs Bonaire
Turks and Caicos Islands vs US Virgin Islands
March 26
Mexico vs Jamaica
Antigua and Barbuda vs Barbados
Cuba vs Guadeloupe
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Aruba
Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands
March 27
USA vs El Salvador
S. Vte. and the Grenadines vs Bahamas
Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua
Dominican Republic vs Belize
Guatemala vs French Guiana
St. Lucia vs Dominica
March 28
Costa Rica vs Panama
Canada vs Honduras
Haiti vs Bermuda
Guyana vs Montserrat
Bonaire vs Turks and Caicos Islands
US Virgin Islands vs Saint Maarten