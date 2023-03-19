This month it will be defined which countries will advance to the final round of this 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League. Here we will tell you what the final games of the group stage will be so you don't miss nothing.

The last days of March will have all the action of the Concacaf Nations League, one of the most important tournaments for national teams organized by the soccer regulator of North America and the Caribbean. Here we will tell you what games will take place so you don't miss anything.

The Concacaf Nations League has a format similar to the tournament of the same name organized by UEFA: the teams are divided into three leagues (the difference is that in the European one there are 4 leagues) and they compete among themselves for different objectives: qualification for the Gold Cup, promotion to the major leagues or avoid relegation.

The last two Matchdays remain, so from now on the most interesting part of the tournament will come because the promotions, relegations and which teams will play the final phase to be proclaimed champions of leagues A, B and C will be defined.

Games of the month of March

In March the games corresponding to Matchday 5 and 6 will be played.

March 23

Surinam vs Mexico

Guadeloupe vs Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados vs Cuba

Saint Martin Island vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico

March 24

Grenade vs USA

Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago

Nicaragua vs S. Vte. and the Grenadines

Belize vs Guatemala

French Guiana vs Dominican Republic

March 25

Martinique vs Costa Rica

Curacao vs Canada

Montserrat vs Haiti

Bermuda vs Guyana

Saint Maarten vs Bonaire

Turks and Caicos Islands vs US Virgin Islands

March 26

Mexico vs Jamaica

Antigua and Barbuda vs Barbados

Cuba vs Guadeloupe

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Aruba

Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands

March 27

USA vs El Salvador

S. Vte. and the Grenadines vs Bahamas

Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua

Dominican Republic vs Belize

Guatemala vs French Guiana

St. Lucia vs Dominica

March 28

Costa Rica vs Panama

Canada vs Honduras

Haiti vs Bermuda

Guyana vs Montserrat

Bonaire vs Turks and Caicos Islands

US Virgin Islands vs Saint Maarten

