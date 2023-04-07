Club America host Monterrey in Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

In one of the most anticipated games of the season in Liga MX, Monterrey visit Club America as part of Matchday 14 in Clausura 2023 on Saturday, April 8 at Estadio Azteca. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

[Watch Club America vs Monterrey online free in the US on Fubo]

A few weeks ago, after a shocking loss against Pachuca, Club America received a wake-up call. Then, everything changed. Two wins facing tough rivals like Tigres UANL and Chivas, plus a thrilling tie with Leon, put them back in contention for a direct spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, Monterrey are by far the best team in Liga MX. 34 points in 13 games and undefeated since Matchday 1 with 27 goals scored and only 9 received. Rayados are the second-best offense in Mexico and the top defense. Their main goal is to secure home-field advatange throughout the Liguilla.

When will Club America vs Monterrey be played?

The Matchday 14 game of Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Club America and Monterrey is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey

Monterrey visit Club America at Estadio Azteca as part of Matchday 14 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision and Univision NOW.