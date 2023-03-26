Club America take on Tijuana today at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego for the 2023 Club Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club America and Tijuana meet in the 2023 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The fans want to see a rain of goals from the Aguilas side. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Club America won two recent games against Tigres UANL 2-0 and against Chivas 4-2, so far they are in the third sport of the 2023 Clausura tournament standings. This friendly is perfect for testing bench players.

Tijuana have only one win in the last five games prior to this friendly, they beat Pachuca 2-0 at home. Tijuana's situation in Liga MX is bad, they are in the 14th spot of the 2023 Clausura tournament.

When will Club America vs Tijuana be played?

Club America and Tijuana play for the 2023 Club Friendly today, March 26 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The Aguilas are favorites and have a lot of fans in the United States.

Club America vs Tijuana: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Tijuana in the US

This game for the 2023 Club Friendly, Club America and Tijuana at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Sunday, March 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App.