Lakers News: LeBron James shares important advice after Bronny's 30-point game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been quick to give credit where it’s due, and this time, the praise was directed at his son, Bronny James. Following an impressive performance in the NBA G League, LeBron shared heartfelt words about Bronny’s 30-point outing for the South Bay Lakers in a game against the Valley Suns, providing wise advice for his son.

“Yeah, I watched both of them,” LeBron said after the Lakers’ win over the Grizzlies. “Just keep stacking the days, keep putting in the work. The work always prevails at the end of the day. It’s just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going out and just playing the game he loves and knows how to play.”

Bronny delivered one of the best performances of his young professional career, marking an important milestone. The 19-year-old guard put up 30 points on an efficient 57% shooting, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in just 25 minutes of play against the Valley Suns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strong showing boosted Bronny’s G League averages to 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists through four games, further underlining his growth on the court. LeBron, clearly proud of his son’s effort, praised Bronny’s aggressive approach to the game.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers Bronny James 9 is seen during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Advertisement

“So I love his aggressiveness, you know, he was aggressive from the beginning in both games all the way up until the end,” LeBron said. “And he did it in short minutes, you know, on both sides of the floor.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Bronny James surpasses his father LeBron in rookie feat despite not playing much

The most notable part of Bronny’s performance came in the fourth quarter. With the South Bay Lakers trailing, Bronny stepped up, scoring 11 points down the stretch in an attempt to carry his team to victory. Despite his heroics, South Bay fell short, losing 106-100. While the result didn’t go their way, Bronny’s poise, playmaking, and clutch scoring stood out as the game’s biggest highlights. His ability to deliver under pressure is a promising sign of what’s to come as he continues to develop.

The Impact of LeBron James’ Leadership on Bronny’s Development in the G League

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time but also a mentor and father whose guidance plays a pivotal role in the growth of his son, Bronny James. Since Bronny decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue a professional basketball career, LeBron has been a constant presence, offering support both on and off the court. This leadership has been instrumental in Bronny’s development during his time in the G League, a critical stage for any young player aiming to reach the NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Value of LeBron’s Guidance in the G League

The G League is renowned for its high level of competition and serves as a proving ground for young players aspiring to make the leap to the NBA. For Bronny, this stage is crucial for honing his skills and adjusting to the demands of professional basketball. While his talent is undeniable, his father’s words of wisdom have been vital in keeping him focused and motivated.

By sharing lessons from his decades of success and sacrifice in the NBA, LeBron has instilled in Bronny the importance of consistent effort, daily improvement, and resilience in the face of challenges. Reflecting on Bronny’s impressive 30-point performance in the G League, LeBron reminded everyone, “The work always prevails at the end of the day.” This sentiment underscores that success is never accidental—it’s the product of dedication and countless hours of hard work.

Advertisement

see also NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls star chased by LeBron James' Lakers and Stephen Curry's Warriors

LeBron’s Influence on Bronny’s Mindset

LeBron understands that basketball is as much a mental game as a physical one. By praising Bronny’s aggressive playstyle, LeBron highlights the importance of self-confidence and playing with freedom, without fear of failure.

Advertisement

Bronny has mirrored his father’s aggressive approach, making his mark even in limited minutes. In his recent standout performance for the South Bay Lakers against the Valley Suns, Bronny scored 30 points in just 25 minutes, showcasing not only his technical skill but also the winning mentality LeBron has helped him cultivate.

Advertisement

Although the South Bay Lakers narrowly lost 106-100, Bronny’s clutch performance in the fourth quarter, where he scored 11 points, demonstrated his ability to respond under pressure and emerge as a leader on the court.

see also NBA News: Stephen Curry drops confident take about the Warriors trade for Dennis Schroder

LeBron’s Role in Shaping a Future Leader

LeBron’s mentorship goes beyond the immediate achievements; his focus is on long-term growth. He understands that while stats and wins are important, true success lies in the process and continuous development. Watching Bronny overcome challenges and improve steadily is a source of pride for LeBron, who values hard work and perseverance above all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Bronny, the G League offers the perfect environment to grow without the intense spotlight of the NBA but with the same level of competition and focus. It’s a platform where he can refine his skills and build the confidence needed to excel at the next level.