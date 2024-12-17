The James dynasty in basketball continues to grow. LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, has been working closely with his son, Bronny, to help him develop his career in the G-League.

During his recent injury, LeBron took advantage of the time to closely observe his son’s performance in the G-League. Although Bronny James has taken a step down in his career, dropping to a lower level, he has shown maturity and talent that position him as a future NBA star.

LeBron’s unwavering support has been crucial for Bronny’s growth. The young player has found not only a role model in his father but also a mentor who guides him through every stage of his career.

What Was the Message LeBron James Sent to His Son Bronny?

According to The Athletic‘s Jovan Buha, LeBron shared with him the message he’s been telling his son throughout his G-League experience to keep motivating him: “Just keep stacking the days, keep putting in the work,” James said. “The work always prevails at the end of the day. It’s just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going out and just playing the game that he loves and knows how to play. I loved his aggressiveness.”

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on from the bench in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

A Promising Future for Bronny in the NBA

Bronny James has shown immense potential in the G-League, averaging 30 points in one of his games. His performance has sparked high expectations among fans, who are eager to see him shine in the NBA soon.

While the path to the NBA is long and challenging, Bronny possesses all the necessary tools to achieve success. With the support of his family, his team, and the invaluable experience of his father, the future looks incredibly bright for the young James.