Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal reveals his favorite players apart from Lionel Messi

Barcelona have found a clear offensive reference, and it’s not 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski or 28-year-old Raphinha, it’s 17-year-old Lamine Yamal. The soccer world has rarely seen such a young talent make such an impact, and far from being a “one-hit wonder,” his performances have not only been sustained but have continued to improve, displaying a much more mature style of play. And of course, he’s already drawn comparisons with none other than Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview with Marca, Yamal once again showed his admiration for the Argentine star, though he also mentioned two other Barcelona legends as his favorite players.

“Besides Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho. Mainly for their fun style, their way of living the game… Always trying something new,” Yamal confessed. “I think that I encourage myself to do things and not be afraid. I can also do it because the coaches give me freedom and push me to do it.”

What connects Lamine with these three players is their shared fearlessness on the ball, never hesitating to try what they want to do. Lamine’s boldness and confidence are truly in line with his role models.

Yamal remains grounded and humble despite the numerous accolades he has earned at such a young age. “A lot has happened to me all at once when I was young. But I always try to take it easy and keep my feet on the ground. My career has just begun,” Yamal said. This humility is key to his success, as many young players who reached stardom early lacked the maturity to handle it and keep striving for more.

What do Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have in common?

Generational talents in the world of soccer share the same mentality: hard work. Without effort there is no reward and both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi had to give up living a “crazy” life. On the contrary, they stood out for suffering few injuries in their professional careers due to their strong personal work. Lamine has the same ambition as both of them and seeks to have fun on the field while remaining professional, as he knows he can achieve great things at the professional level.

The Barcelona prodigy makes it clear that his ambitions are sky-high, but winning a Ballon d’Or is not an obsession. “It’s not something that obsesses me. I have other dreams to fulfill first, like winning a Champions League or a World Cup. If one day I win the Ballon d’Or, it will be a consequence of achieving those collective goals. But of course, it would be nice,” said the Barcelona star, affirming his collective ambitions above his individual ambitions. Undoubtedly, his mentality will probably help him accomplish many objectives.

