Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reveals which two opponents 'scared’ him the most

Steven Gerrard is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s storied history. The iconic midfielder captained the Reds with distinction, making 710 appearances and scoring 186 goals across all competitions. Years after hanging up his boots, Gerrard revealed the two opponents who instilled genuine fear in him on the pitch.

In a 2015 interview with Mike Walters of the Daily Mirror, Gerrard admitted that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the only players he feared during his career, citing their unmatched ability in the attacking third.

“We are all blessed that we are seeing these two (Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) in the same era,” Gerrard said. “They are the only two opponents I’ve been afraid of in my career, because they are the only two who have been operating on a different planet to everyone else. The reason I was scared of them is because they are deadly in the final third of the pitch.”

Gerrard’s battles against Messi and Ronaldo

During his illustrious career, Gerrard faced Lionel Messi twice, both encounters coming during the 2006-07 Champions League Round of 16 when Messi was starring for Barcelona.

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool tackles Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the FA Cup fifth round match between Liverpool and Manchester United. (IMAGO / Allstar)

Against Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerrard squared off numerous times over six seasons while the Portuguese forward played for Manchester United. Additionally, the pair met 11 times in international competition and twice during Ronaldo’s stint with Real Madrid.

Gerrard picks Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

In the same interview, Gerrard was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo. The Liverpool legend leaned toward Messi, citing his team-oriented style of play.

“To split them is almost impossible,” Gerrard said. “If I was forced to pick one, I would probably go for Messi, but that’s only because he’s slightly more of a team player—he might just provide more assists or final passes, but it would be 51 to 49 percent in my mind. If that.”

Gerrard’s legacy at Liverpool

A true Anfield legend, Gerrard spent his entire prime with Liverpool, amassing 710 appearances and 186 goals in all competitions. His trophy cabinet includes three English League Cups, two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup, one Champions League title, and a UEFA Super Cup.

The 2004-05 UEFA Champions League remains Gerrard’s most celebrated triumph. That campaign culminated in the unforgettable comeback against AC Milan in the final, where Liverpool overturned a 3-0 halftime deficit to win on penalties.