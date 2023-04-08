Club Leon take on Cruz Azul at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club Leon and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. The home team is in a good position to reach the playoffs. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club Leon vs Cruz Azul online free in the US on Fubo]

Club Leon are enjoying a winning streak with the most recent result being a draw against big favorite America 2-2.

Cruz Azul want to climb more spots in the standings and they are showing it since in the last four games they have won three and tied one. Last week Cruz Azul won 2-0 against Pachuca on the road.

When will Club Leon vs Cruz Azul be played?

Club Leon and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 8 at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. This game will be one of the most interesting of the day, both teams are going through winning streaks.

Club Leon vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Club Leon and Cruz Azul at the Estadio León in León de los Aldamas on Saturday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Univision, VIX+.